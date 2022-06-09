Brokerages Anticipate Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.91 Million

Brokerages expect Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) to post $388.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.00 million and the lowest is $332.73 million. Clearway Energy reported sales of $380.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,939,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 821,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

