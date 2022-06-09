Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. CommScope posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,608. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

