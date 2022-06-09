Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Crown stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. 618,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,428. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. Crown has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,046,000 after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 372,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 99,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.