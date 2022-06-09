Brokerages Anticipate WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WeWork’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WeWork will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WeWork.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in WeWork by 338.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in WeWork by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,145,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 445,643 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,816,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in WeWork by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 58,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,799. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. WeWork has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

