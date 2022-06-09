Brokerages Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) to announce $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.50. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,557. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

