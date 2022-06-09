Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Booz Allen Hamilton also posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

