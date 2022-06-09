Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 4,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

