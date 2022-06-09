Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.03. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

