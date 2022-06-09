Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Billion

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.76 billion and the highest is $35.75 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $24.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.63 billion to $147.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.74 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,129,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,007,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

