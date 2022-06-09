Brokerages Expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 19,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,914,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,074. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.