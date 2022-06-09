Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $21.40

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,427,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,400,887. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

