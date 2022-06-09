Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Target Price at $61.49

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.79.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,570. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.77. 1,597,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,591. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

