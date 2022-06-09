Brokerages Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 369,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,521. Atotech has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

