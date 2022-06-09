Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price at $171.80

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($163.44) to €155.00 ($166.67) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €173.00 ($186.02) to €177.00 ($190.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. 100,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Shares of L’Air Liquide are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 11-10 split was announced on Friday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

