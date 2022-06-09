Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $178.56

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

MKSI traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.04. 503,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.05.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

