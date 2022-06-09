Brokerages Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $49.13

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $486.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.32. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

