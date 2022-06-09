Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $47.58

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after acquiring an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 366,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. 1,100,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,275. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

