Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price at $5.56

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays cut their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,314. The stock has a market cap of $383.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. UWM has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

