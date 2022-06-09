Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

