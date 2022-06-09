BSCPAD Market Cap Tops $20.20 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $20.20 million and approximately $849,477.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00233220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00429194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030038 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.