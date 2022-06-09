Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 250 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CDNS opened at $159.93 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.51 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

