Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.96 Million

Brokerages expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $310.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $285.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 81,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

