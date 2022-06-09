Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading 2.7% Higher

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.62 and last traded at $39.62. 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 126,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after acquiring an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

