Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Gall Sells 3,000 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Gall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$15,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638.27.

TSE:CFW traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 42,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181. The company has a market cap of C$192.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

