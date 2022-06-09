Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Insider Sells £1,590,000 in Stock

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook sold 1,000,000 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99), for a total value of £1,590,000 ($1,992,481.20).
LON CLX opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £147 million and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.62. Calnex Solutions Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.16 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.26).
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
