Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 939,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,569,161 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $24.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $34,292,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

