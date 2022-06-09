Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.38

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.38 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.30). Capita shares last traded at GBX 25.04 ($0.31), with a volume of 5,295,690 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.35. The company has a market capitalization of £426.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12.

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,406.02). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($150,595.79).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

