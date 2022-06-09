Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.31. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 98,448 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
