Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.31. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 98,448 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

