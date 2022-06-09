Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Shares Down 3.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 14,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.