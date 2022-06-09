Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.47 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00080769 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039346 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00206124 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.