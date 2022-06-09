Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 100,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,683,062 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.97.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.82) to GBX 1,537 ($19.26) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after buying an additional 1,094,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

