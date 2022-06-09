Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1,377.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Carrier Global worth $58,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carrier Global by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after purchasing an additional 876,829 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

