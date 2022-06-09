Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVNA stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.