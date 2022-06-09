Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CVNA stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
