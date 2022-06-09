Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 41146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock worth $295,965,535. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.