Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.43% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

