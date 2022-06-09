Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $229.80 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $239.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.36. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

