Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Reduced by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries makes up approximately 9.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.55. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.70 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.61.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.