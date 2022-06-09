Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $187.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $155.27. 397,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.89.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

