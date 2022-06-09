Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 235.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279,106 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $39,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

NYSE CVE opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

