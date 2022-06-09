Centaur Reaches Market Cap of $713,143.44 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $713,143.44 and approximately $1,655.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

