Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 55,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,475,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

EBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

