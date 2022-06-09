Central Securities Corp. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $45.14.
Central Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
