Central Securities Corp. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Central Securities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

