Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,458 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $27,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $535,214 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

