Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Seven Eight Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Cerner comprises approximately 1.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 412,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cerner by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,131,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

