CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. CF Industries makes up about 3.7% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.17% of CF Industries worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,098,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,697,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,827. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.09.

CF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,335. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

