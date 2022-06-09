Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Up 2.8%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 7,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,394,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

