ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 2.9%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 31,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,244,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 32.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 392,803 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

