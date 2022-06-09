Chia Network Price Reaches $85.93 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00236328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00430211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.