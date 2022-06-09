Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chico’s FAS updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.