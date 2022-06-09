China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares during the last quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

